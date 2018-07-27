‘Multi agency activity’ as police probe A92 road rage attack

Police investigating a major road rage incident on the A92 and and subsequent disturbances in Thornton and Glenrothes have carried out roadside checks – and drafted in a host of agencies.

The action comes one week after the shocking incident saw individuals fighting at the Redhouse Roundabout before further chaos erupted in nearby towns.

Officers have now teamed up with revenue and customs officials, the Home Office and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to help identify criminal activity on the road network.

Inspector Joanne McEwan from Glenrothes Police Station said: “We want to make it clear that the disorder, which occurred within the Thornton and Glenrothes area last week will not be tolerated. One arrest has already been made but this investigation continues, as we know a large number of people were involved.

“If you believe you can help us identify those responsible, but have not yet contacted police, please do so immediately. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have any dashcam footage that might assist our investigation.

He added: “Our multi-agency activity in and around the Redhouse Roundabout area over the past couple of days was not directly linked to this inquiry, but we hope to garner useful information that can assist with it, while at the same time demonstrating to the public that we will not stand for criminality of any kind on our road network.’’

The original incidents occurred around 8.00 pm on Friday July 20 with reports of several individuals fighting, with vehicles being used during the disorder near the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout, and then Balbeggie Avenue and Main Street areas of Thornton.

A 22-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Officers still want to speak to members of the public who may have information relevant to theirs investigation and they are urged to get in touch as soon as possible.

Police in Glenrothes have been working alongside partners from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Home Office to identify criminal activity on the road network and a number of roadside checks and vehicles stops were made in the area of the Redhouse Roundabout on Thursday and Friday.

So far, a number of vehicles have been stopped and various offences identified, as well as some further enquiries for HMRC.

Contact Glenrothes Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3629 of 20 July, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.