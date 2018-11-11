Multiple casualties in Standing Stane road crash

A serious crash has resulted in a number of casualties and closed a main road in Fife this morning.

The incident happened near the junction to Wellsgreen driving range on the A915 Standing Stane Road between Kirkcaldy and Methilhill around 8.40 am.

It involved just one vehicle, but resulted in “multiple” casualties.

There are reports one person was flown to the Royal infirmary in Edinburgh with life threatening injuries.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene, along with a number of ambulances after reports the car had left the road.

Police said the road between Kirkcaldy and Methilhill would be closed for several hours” to allow crash investigators access to the scene.

It has been closed at the Checkbar junction. Motorists are being diverted via the Wemyss villages.