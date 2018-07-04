Mystery as Kirkcaldy residents woken by loud bangs in the night

Residents across Kirkcaldy have reported being woken at around midnight last night, with loud bangs being heard all over town.

Some said the bangs were coming from the Templehall area, with others saying it sounded like Dysart or Ravenscraig Park.

Dog owners were among those affected as their pets were startled by the loud noises.

Residents have reported the sound as being like fireworks.

Some have questioned whether it was American ex-pats celebrating Fourth of July, the American Independence Day.

Were you woken by the loud bangs?

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress