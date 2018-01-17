Mystery over man found seriously injured in street

Mystery surrounds an incident which resulted in a man being found seriously injured in a Kirkcaldy street.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital after being discovered with significant injuries in Winifred Crescent in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood that paramedics called police after arriving at the scene and assessing the man, and that his injuries are thought to have included broken bones.

Officers then sealed off the area, with a portion of land taped off outside some homes near Benarty Street.

However, the police presence remained in place for days afterwards while police looked into the circumstances.

The 48-year-old man is said to be still in hospital at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident for any signs of criminality in the lead-up to the man’s injuries.

A Police Scotland Spokesman said: “Police in Fife are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a 48-year-old man being found seriously injured in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, around 3am on Saturday, January 13.

“Anyone who may have information which can help, and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0594.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that they had been called to Winifred Crescent at around 3am on Saturday morning, and that the casualty was taken to Victoria Hospital.