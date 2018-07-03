Mystery over man who died after being found off Fife coast

Police are appealing for information after a man who was found in the sea off Fife has died.

The coastguard were called to the East Sands, St Andrews following a report of a man unconscious in the sea.

A member of the public reported this to police around 8.25pm on Monday, July 2.

The man was recovered by coastguard and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased remains uncertain at this time and officers are keen to hear from anyone who can provide information about his identity.

He is described as 5ft 3in tall, between 50 and 70-years-old, with a tanned complexion, grey and black hair, slight stubble, blue eyes and no tattoos.

The following items were recovered from the shore: a beach towel, a pink Cotton Traders polo shirt, a pair of George of Asda sunglasses and a pair of white Lonsdale trainers (size 6).

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill of North East Fife CID said: “Our inquiries continue to establish the identity of the man and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist us.

“Anyone with information that can help us identify this man is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 4194 of 2nd July.”