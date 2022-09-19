News you can trust since 1871
23 poignant pictures from the Long Walk as Queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for Committal Service at St George's Chapel

The royal family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the nation said farewell to the late monarch.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:55 pm
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travelled down the Long Walk for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel.

The Queen’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began in Balmoral on the day of her death and will end with her interment at the castle’s St George’s Chapel this evening.

In a touching gesture the late Queen’s two faithful friends, her corgis Muick and Sandy, were part of the day and made an appearance.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, also stood as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service

1. The State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II up the Long Walk

Photo: PA

2. The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Andrew Matthews

3. King Charles III (left) follows as coffin bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

King Charles III (left) follows as coffin bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, for the Committal Service. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Ben Birchall

4. Respects to Her Majesty

Members of the royal family (front row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and the Prince of Wales, stand for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, during the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: PA

