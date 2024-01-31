Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 38th year, Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, is calling on the local community to give up a few hours of their time to distribute the iconic daffodil pins in exchange for a donation.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care, either in people’s homes or at its two Scottish hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Thomson, head of community fundraising at Marie Curie Scotland, said: “Whether you’re an Arthur, an Aliyah, a Zoe or a Zayn – everyone deserves expert end of life care and support. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

Fifers are bein asked to give up a few hours of their time to support the Great Daffodil Appeal (Pic: Submitted)

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”