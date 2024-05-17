Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funds raised during a football club’s centenary celebrations have been donated to an MND charity in memory of a former player and manager who died from the disease.

The cheque for £600 was presented to MND Scotland by representatives from St Andrew’s United in memory of Norrie McArthur. The funds were part of monies raised during the club’s centenary year in 2021.

Ian Barrie, a member of the centenary celebration committee, said he was keen to thank all those who donated from the local community and those involved with St Andrews United. The presentation was made at St Andrews United’s Recreation Ground after Saturday’s match against Arniston Rangers by Margaret McArthur, Norrie’s wife. She presented the cheque to Ernie McGarr, Norrie’s former assistant manager.

