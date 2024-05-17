Funds donated in memory of St Andrew’s United legend Norrie McArthur
The cheque for £600 was presented to MND Scotland by representatives from St Andrew’s United in memory of Norrie McArthur. The funds were part of monies raised during the club’s centenary year in 2021.
Ian Barrie, a member of the centenary celebration committee, said he was keen to thank all those who donated from the local community and those involved with St Andrews United. The presentation was made at St Andrews United’s Recreation Ground after Saturday’s match against Arniston Rangers by Margaret McArthur, Norrie’s wife. She presented the cheque to Ernie McGarr, Norrie’s former assistant manager.
Norrie, who also played for Inverness Clachnacuddin, Ross County and Elgin City in the Highland League and with Berwick Rangers in the Scottish League, was also a principal teacher of PE at Waid Academy. He passed away aged 60 in 2008 having been diagnosed with the disease in 1996.
