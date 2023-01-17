Men's Shed funding: 40 MSPs call for Scottish Government rethink funding cut

Alex Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, lodged a motion in December to reverse funding cuts, and he has found support from across all parties in the Scottish Parliament. The decision has also prompoted more than 3600 people to sign a petition calling for a rethink.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett and SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson have joined forces with Mr Rowley to garner support for a letter to John Swinney MSP, deputy first minister.

It calls the proposed decision not only to not scale up support but to stop core funding altogether “regrettable” and says that it could lead to “serious risk” to the sustainability and future development of Men’s Sheds across Scotland.

Alex Rowley MSP is one of 40 MSPs to sign a letter asking the Scottish Government to rethink it's decision to cut SMSA funding Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

It also calls the Men’s Shed movement “Scotland’s largest male health member-led movement” and “what has been described as one of the greatest mental and physical health developments of this generation”.

In a statement, the four MSPs called the movement “a tremendous success over recent years” and said they were also keen to highlight the shed’s “tangible difference in efforts to tackle loneliness, social isolation and mental ill health”.

The group added: "As we approach the tenth anniversary of the SMSA, now more than ever we need to redouble our commitment to the growth of this movement in Scotland. This is particularly critical in the context of the cost-of-living crisis and as part of our recovery from the pandemic”.

"The Men’s Shed movement has long enjoyed strong cross-party support in Parliament. MSPs across the political spectrum recognise the value and importance of what sheds deliver in their constituencies and regions.

Men's Shed members Forrest Cunningham & John Milne with club chairman Dave Stewart

The group said that they are hopeful that the cross-party message will “prompt the Scottish government to rethink its proposed cut”.

Jason Schroeder, chief executive at SMSA, said that now is “the time to invest so we continue to provide much needed stability and sustainability post Covid to existing Sheds and developing groups, but we are there to support the new Shed groups which continue to emerge”.

He added: "With Scotland having presently only reached 40% of its full potential we have much work ahead of us to be able to support this exponential growth. This is incredibly positive where ten years ago there was no solution to engaging voluntarily the large 'hard to reach' sector of the population.

“We have successfully brought that to the table and request the required three-year discretionary funding is forthcoming so we can continue to meet the need of this fiscal saving and life enhancing community health empowerment movement."

In December, John Swinney MSP, deputy first minister, announced that plans to continue funding for the Scottish Men’s Shed Association would end.

Last week, Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, also added her support for renewed consideration of the cuts.