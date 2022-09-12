News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: 24 pictures as King Charles III and royal family follow the Queen's coffin in procession along the Royal Mile

The King and royal family members have followed the Queen's coffin in procession along the Royal Mile.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:48 pm

The Queen’s coffin was moved from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.

The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, was flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession.

The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles: Policy around viewing Queen's coffin how to pay your respects in Edinburgh

The procession passed the Scottish Parliament which the Queen formally opened in 2004.

A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.

Mourners will be able to file past the coffin from around 5:30pm on Monday 12 September until 3pm on Tuesday 13 September.

1. King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin

King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

2. King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral,

King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

3. King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex

King Charles III (second left), the Princess Royal (centre), the Duke of York (second right) and the Earl of Wessex (right) watch as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is removed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the start of the procession to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Photo: Peter Byrne

Photo Sales

4. King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Photo: Phil Noble

Photo Sales
QueenCharles IIIElizabeth IIScottish ParliamentEdinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 6