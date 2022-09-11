Updates as Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh | Charles proclaimed King at an Edinburgh ceremony
The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh.
The Queen’s coffin will make a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers will be draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital – which is expected to take about six hours.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen’s funeral: Cortege to pass through Fife today en route to Holyrood Palace
-
2
Fife to make Royal Proclamation today announcing accession of Charles III
-
3
In Pictures: Crowds line streets for Queen’s final journey
-
4
Updates as Queen’s coffin nears Edinburgh | Full route and details | Charles proclaimed King at an Edinburgh ceremony
-
5
Ice hockey fans impeccable two-minutes silence for The Queen
Read More
It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.
About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
As he became King, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.
A number of procedural matters were completed including the King approving the day of the late Queen’s funeral, which has yet to be confirmed, to be a bank holiday.
Updates as Queen’s coffin nears Edinburgh
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 16:29
As the royal convoy travelled down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the crowd fell silent in respect for the Queen as her coffin passed.
Moments later, a round of applause and cheers broke out across the crowd.
Crowds have filled the Royal Mile once again in Edinburgh as people wait for the arrival of the royal procession.
People could be seen standing solemnly as they waited for the convoy, which is led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin.
The royal procession has passed over the Queensferry Crossing on its way to Edinburgh.
A single motorbike police outrider led the way as the hearse, followed by six vehicles, travelled at a stately pace through the Aberdeenshire countryside.
At one point, as the cortege travelled through Dundee, a lone long-stemmed flower could be seen on the hearse windscreen and in a rural part of the route farmers paid homage to the Queen with tractors lined up in a field.
The Queen Consort has left Buckingham Palace by car and turned off the Mall towards Clarence House.
Camilla waved as crowds cheered and took photos of the passing motorcade.