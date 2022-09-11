Updates as Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh | Charles proclaimed King at an Edinburgh ceremony

The Queen’s coffin will make a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.

The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers will be draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top.

Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital – which is expected to take about six hours.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.

About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

As he became King, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.