Updates as Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh
The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh.
The Queen’s coffin will make a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers will be draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital – which is expected to take about six hours.
It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.
About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
As he became King, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.
A number of procedural matters were completed including the King approving the day of the late Queen’s funeral, which has yet to be confirmed, to be a bank holiday.
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:32
Royal Archers and High Court judges during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch.
The Lord Lyon King of Arms has read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Scotland at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh following the death of the Queen.
A former church leader has shared memories of the Queen – telling how he saw her playing card games and also watching horse-racing.
The Very Reverend Dr Angus Morrison, who has previously served as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said he was “nervous” the first time he met Elizabeth II on a visit to the Balmoral estate in the Highlands.
But he recalled that, when he was introduced to her, she was “sitting at a small table playing the game of patience”.
The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, known as the Royal Company of Archers, and the guard of honour have marched from the Castle Esplanade to Mercat Cross.
They have been joined by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, where a drill is taking place in front of the cross in Edinburgh.
A toy Paddington Bear and a marmalade sandwich, a nod to the Queen’s association with the children’s book character at the Royal Jubilee, laid outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Huge crowds have started to gather in front of the Mercat Cross ahead of the proclamation of King Charles III.
Thousands of people have lined the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, with dozens holding up their phones and cameras to take pictures of the cross.
Members of the City of Edinburgh Council were seen leaving the City Chambers wearing red robes.
There will be two public proclamations of King Charles III in Edinburgh today following the Queen’s death.
The proclamations are due to start after 11am today in Edinburgh.
The King’s Body Guard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour will march from Castle Esplanade to the Mercat Cross in High Street.
A procession will include His Majesty’s State Trumpeters, representatives of the Society of High Constables in Edinburgh, the city officer, Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon, heralds and “pursuivants” of Scotland, Lord Lyon King of Arms, and the City Mace and City Sword.