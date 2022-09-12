Updates as thousands queue at St Giles’ Cathedral as Queen's coffin lies in rest | King Charles III to arrive in Edinburgh
King Charles III is to make his first visit as monarch to Parliament, where the Commons and Lords will offer condolences
His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: 21 pictures as the Queen’s cortege arrives in Edinburgh over Queensferry Crossing
-
2
Bank Holiday: Will Scottish schools be closed on the Bank Holiday for the Queen's funeral?
-
3
Queen’s funeral: Cortege to pass through Fife today en route to Holyrood Palace
-
4
In Pictures: Crowds line streets for Queen’s final journey
-
5
Recap: An emotional day as Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh | Charles proclaimed King at an Edinburgh ceremony
Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.
Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.
Later, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Updates as Parliament’ to offer condolences as Queen’s coffin lies in rest | King Charles III to arrive in Edinburgh
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 11:50
The plane taking King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to Edinburgh has taken off.
They are flying to the city, where the Queen’s coffin has been lying in rest since yesterday.
The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh.
Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
Travel warnings have been issued for those attending Edinburgh to pay their respects.
Traffic Scotland urged people: “Where possible, consider using public transport or Park & Ride and leave extra time for your journey. Leave plenty of extra time for your journey and plan ahead.”
Edinburgh Trams said with thousands expected to file past the coffin at St Giles they would be running all-night services on Monday 12th.
The city council warned the city would be “extremely busy” both today and tomorrow and echoed the plea to plan ahead. It added: “Accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking are likely to be limited.”
ScotRail said: “We will do everything we can to help people pay their respects at any of the ceremonial events taking place in Scotland.
Our photographer Lisa Ferguson captures the current scenes in Edinburgh - with thousands waiting outside to see the cortege.
The Duke of Sussex has paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother the Queen, thanking her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.
Harry also described the Queen as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have left Westminster Hall.
They will now fly to Edinburgh, where the King will walk behind the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Police marksmen set up on the roof of the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, ahead of the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle welcomes the King and the Queen Consort.
He says the loss of the Queen is felt around the world, the UK and the entire Commonwealth - “which she did so much to nurture.”