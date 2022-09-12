His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.

People gather outside St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, ahead of the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.

Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.