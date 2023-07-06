Voluntary service calls on 25,000 new volunteers as NHS reaches 75 years

The Royal Voluntary Service has asked for 25,000 new volunteers around the country as we move towards next winter, by volunteering in hospitals and in the community.

The charity is currently recruiting volunteers for a range of rewarding roles in hospital settings and in the community, to meet the needs of those most vulnerable.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “As we mark 75 years of the NHS, we want to thank all the extraordinary volunteers who have supported the NHS since it began. Many of them have volunteered with the Royal Voluntary Service and they have made a huge difference.

The Royal Voluntary Service has called for 25,000 new volunteers (Pic: Submitted)

“And what better way to celebrate the NHS's 75th Birthday than by becoming part of its incredible volunteer team. Volunteering is a wonderful two-way experience that brings so much joy.”

The Royal Voluntary Service delivers the NHS and Care Volunteers Responders programme with GoodSAM which provides short-term support to people in need.

Volunteers are also required at the charity’s shops, cafes, and trolley services to offer refreshments and companionship to patients, hospital staff, and visitors. They also offer lifts to hospital appointments, help out at dementia groups, and give practical and emotional support to more vulnerable patients following a hospital stay.

