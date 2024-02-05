Net Zero Rural Workspace Prospects at Orwell Farm, Kinross-shire
For one Scottish architectural practice, their solution was to create their own net zero rural office for themselves and other SME’s who shared their environmental ethos.
Orwell Farm was purchased in 2019 by Jeff Manson and Lynsay Bell who wanted to create an inspiring, sustainable rural office space for their architectural practice, Studio LBA.
Although disused for many years and in a state of disrepair, Orwell Farm presented the perfect opportunity to create a sustainable, environmentally conscious development. The Studio LBA team approached the project with a focus on reusing the existing agricultural buildings, minimising waste, and utilising locally-sourced materials and trades. This approach was initiated from the design stage and has led to a successful and sustainable outcome.
In order to ensure long-term sustainability, the project was strategically designed to include integrated carbon zero technologies such as ground source heat pumps and solar PV. This allowed for the provision of all heating and electricity to the farm solely through renewable resources. Additionally, the car park features multiple electric vehicle charging points for both staff and visitors.
Jeff Manson, co-owner of Orwell Farm commented “Our vision was to create a sustainable space where a community of businesses can all work, grow and thrive together and we’re continuing to work towards that!”
“With consumers becoming increasingly aware of environmental issues and actively seeking brands that prioritise more than just products, services and profits, businesses are looking at their carbon footprint and sustainability. This is where Orwell Farm comes in!”
With the latest residents of Orwell Farm, McCaskie Country Stores, shortly moving into their bespoke, 8,600sqft retail space, the focus is now on the remaining units at the business hub, including a 1,596 sq ft Net Zero self-contained office space with ground and mezzanine levels which is available immediately. This bright, airy, open-plan space includes a meeting room, kitchen and shower room.
There is also a 2,000sqft Dutch barn, which can be designed bespoke to suit the interested business and work pods ranging from 380-480sqft, again which can be designed to suit the tenants needs.
For more information on Orwell Farm check out the website at www.orwellfarm.com or contact [email protected]