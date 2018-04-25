New £160K fire engine for St Monans

St Monans is to get a new £160,000 fire appliance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the station had been identified as one to get a new appliance.

Roddie Keith, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Fife, said: “I can confirm that St Monans has been identified as one of the fire stations to receive a new fire appliance, representing a £160,000 investment to the local community.

“This new appliance is designed specifically for the needs of rural communities and is significantly more versatile, reliable and effective than the ageing appliance it is due to replace.”

Mr Keith added: “It will complement our existing resources and techniques and carry the latest firefighting technologies as well as defibrillators – improving both community and firefighter safety.”

And when asked about possible cuts to staff or hours at the station, a service spokesman said there were “no plans whatsoever to change anything at this time”.

Councillor Linda Holt said: “It’s good to hear St Monans’ fire ‘appliance’ is being updated, but I am aware the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is engaged in a major cost-cutting exercise.

“I would be very uneasy about any loss in local manpower or fire-fighting capacity following the introduction of new technology.”