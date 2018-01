There was an extra special start to the new year for two Fife couples as they welcomed new additions to their families.

Fung Sze Kwok and Louis Cheuk, from Glenrothes, welcomed son Aidan into the world at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy just 13 minutes after the bells rang for 2018.

Stuart and Keri Fargie with baby Emilie, weighing 9lbs and 1/2 oz, from Kirkcaldy. Pic credit: WALTER NEILSON

He weighed 7lbs 10oz.

Meanwhile, Emilie Fargie, daughter of Keri and Stuart Fargie, from Kirkcaldy, was born at the town’s hospital shortly after 8am on Monday morning, weighing 9lbs 1/2oz.