New art gallery given official opening

A new art gallery celebrated its official opening at the weekend.

Sproson Gallery & Framer St Andrews opened its South Street gallery on Saturday, as part of a recent expansion project.

The gallery features works by a range of artists, local and established.

Owner Chris Sproson described the opening as “exciting”.

“We’ve been open a week and we’ve had a really great response,” he added. “We had a little opening on Saturday and it was jam packed. It was great to see.”

The framing service has been operated by Chris since 2009, and he explained that the opening of the gallery was part of a project to increase the business’s presence in the town.

He said: “Where we are at the moment is a bit out of the centre of the town.

“We get a lot of business but we wanted to increase our presence in St Andrews.

“Also, we’ve been working with a lot of artists and this is a way to represent them.

“We’re promoting a lot of local artists – and a lot of established artists as well.

“It’s all very exciting actually.”