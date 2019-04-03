New bakery to open in Kirkcaldy creating 15 jobs

A new bakery is opening in Kirkcaldy and the move will create 15 jobs.

Stephens Bakery is opening a shop in the town’s Rosslyn Street - in the premises previously occupied by Mac’s Wax Tyre Station.

The bakery, which currently has one other shop in Kirkcaldy in the Postings (now known as The Kirkcaldy Centre), is expected to launch by early summer.

Talia Sarafilovic, sales development manager at Stephens, said there is no exact opening date as yet: “We are very much looking forward to opening our new shop.

“The shop is going to be located at 175 Rosslyn St, Kirkcaldy. We hope to be open by early summer. Between the bakery and the shop, the opening will create 15 jobs.

“The shop will have a large car park with 17 spaces, plus an electric car super charger point. It will offer hot breakfast rolls, Stephens roasted coffee, hot and cold savouries, soup, stovies, made to order filled rolls our full range of cakes.”

Talia added: “The shop will be open seven days a week. Janice Milne, who will be the manager, and her team look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into our shop.”