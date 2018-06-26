New bar and kitchen opens in Fife

A new bar and kitchen has opened in Fife, run by the owners of Kyloe, Copper Blossom and Badger & Co in Edinburgh and The Spiritualist in Glasgow.

The Saint has launched in St andrews, after an extensive refurbishment at the West Port venue

The bar team have collaborated to create a new drinks menu, with classic cocktails, Scottish gins and craft beers, and a beer garden.

The garden is also home to The Saint’s very own chicken coop, ensuring the freshest eggs are on offer!

Laura Smith, General Manager, said: “With such an iconic location, we’re delighted to be opening the newest edition to the vibrant St Andrews area.

“Our team can’t wait to welcome everyone and showcase what we’ve been working so hard on.

“We will continue to work with the community to ensure that The Saint has everything they need to be a fun filled, lively hub to be enjoyed by all.”