New bereavement room opens at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

Local MSP David Torrance recently opened a bereavement room in the maternity ward of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The room, which officially opened on Monday, will provide parents who are faced with the loss of a child a place of safety and comfort to grieve.

The room has facilities for partners to sleep over, soft and comforting textiles and catering facilities such as a fridge and kettle.

David Torrance MSP said: “This facility will allow parents to focus on spending as much precious time with their child as they can with as little interruption or inconvenience possible.

“The ability for partners to get a proper night’s sleep or to make a cup of tea without having to leave the room can make all the difference in such an emotional and stressful time.”

He added: “It was great to meet the parents who had put so much work into fundraising and planning the room so any family that has to go through a similar tragedy can be as comfortable as possible.”