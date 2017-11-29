New CISWO club celebrates grand opening

Hundreds of people packed into the new £1.5 million CISWO on Friday evening, as the club celebrated its grand opening.

The new social club building, which has been created out of Fife Council’s former Social Work Department offices, was opened by NHS Fife chair, and former MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Tricia Marwick.

The ceremony was followed by an evening of live music and entertainment, as many got their first glimpses inside the new facility.

The new club building boasts a 550-capacity ballroom, which will be used for to host live music and events such as the 18 darts competitions booked to take place in 2018, as well as numerous other rooms, providing space for various groups throughout the town to meet up, a cafe and a snooker hall.

David Nelson, CISWO club secretary, described the opening of the new building as “a new era for us”.

“It is a good thing for the town. People are coming into a nice, fresh place. The old club was alright but it needed a lot of work doing to it.

There was plenty of entertainment on the night.

“People who have never come to the club are now joining up.

“Membership has increased by over 500 since we announced the opening date.

“It’s exciting. It’s been hard work.”

The club had been based at the old building on North Street since 1958.

But David said it was important that the club looked to the future.

He said: “There are not a lot of miners left now, but I think they would have appreciated that you have make progress.

“And this is for future generations”.

David said that the club has been “inundated” with requests from various clubs, organisations and individuals to use the hall.

More than 20 groups throughout the town are already set to make use of the new facility, but David said that the building was “for the community”, adding: “The more community use for the place the better.”

The club’s opening marks the beginning of a new era for the town centre, with more than £10 million of work set to take place.

Pictures by George Mcluskie.