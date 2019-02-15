New coffee shop confirms schedule to open in Kirkcaldy High Street

Popular Irish coffee shop Bob and Bert’s is set to open in Kirkcaldy this summer.

The Northern Irish company announced in August last year that it hoped to be up and running by December.

However, this week Colin McClean, one of the founders of the chain, said that delays with a building warrant and change of use certificate, along with “minor vandalism” to the back of the shop had put that back to July.

He assured the Press that everything was now progressing, and recruitment of around 25 full, part-time and weekend staff was underway.

“We did want to open before Christmas, but it just wasn’t possible,” he said.

“But things are now moving forward and we are planning to open in mid July.”

Bob and Bert’s opened its first Scottish outlet in Falkirk in October followed by another in Dunfermline in November after being granted £2m from UK investors BGF (Business Growth Fund), for an expansion which included 30 new stores across the UK and Ireland.

Founded by Colin McClean, his dad Arnold and brother-in-law David Ferguson in 2013 in Portstewart, Bob and Bert’s currently has 16 coffee shops across Northern Ireland.

The Kirkcaldy shop will be situated in the former Next store in the High Street which closed in March last year and posters inviting people to apply for posts with the chain cover the shop window.

When the plans to open in Kirkcaldy were announced, Mr McClean said: “We know there are quite a few of the standard coffee shops in the High Streets but we think what we offer is quite unique and will add an interesting dynamic.”

The cafe is well known for its American-style sandwiches and breakfasts including waffles and pancakes.