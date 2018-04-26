New drop-in ‘shop’ offering vital support

A new ‘one stop’ drop-in centre, designed to help Glenrothes residents with everything from fuel bills to computer use, has opened its doors to the public.

Glenrothes Area Residents’ Association (GARF) has opened the facility in the town’s Kingdom Shopping Centre and the easy access central location has already been given the thumbs up by many of its regular users.

“With more and more people seeking specific advice and support with issues such as fuel poverty, the advent of welfare reforms and Universal Credit, it was absolutely vital we have this drop-in facility in the town centre,” Ian Robertson, GARF chairman told the Gazette.

“Times are extremely tough for many people, we’ve experienced a tenfold increase in people seeking help in the last two years and our message is not to panic, pop in to see us, we’re here to support all residents.”

Situated opposite the old Co-op unit, just yards from Rothes Halls, the facility currently opens on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 10am.

“You don’t need an appointment, people just come along, there’s support and advice available for all,” said Ian.