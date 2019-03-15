New electric buses added to key Fife service

Stagecoach has added new electric hybrid buses to a key route in Fife.

A fleet of 16 new vehicles hit the road this week.

The brand new double deck buses are low floor easy-access and fully equipped with leather seats, seatbelts, free wi-fi, USB charging points and contactless payment facilities.

The latest vehicles will be used on service 7e, operating along Dunfermline, Rosyth, Dalgety Bay, Burntisland, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

Built by Alexander Dennis Limited, they offer greenhouse gas reductions by 30 per cent and are 10-20 per cent more fuel efficient compared to conventional diesel powered engines.

They are significantly lighter and quieter than previous models and have an engine stop-start system which allows the engine to turn off and driven in electric mode.

Jon Oakey, acting managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our huge investment in the past year highlights we’re not only committed to improving public transport and reducing our environmental impact, we’re also determined to make our vehicles as easily accessible as possible.”

One of the new buses will feature at a ‘Disabled Access Day’ event between 10am and 2pm at Halbeath Park & Ride in Fife on Saturday.

The event will give passengers the opportunity to share their ideas or concerns about bus and coach travel with Stagecoach, and see the new vehicles.