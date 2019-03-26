New events app to boost tourism in Fife

A new, free events app has been developed for Fifers to showcase hundreds of upcoming activities and give tourism a boost in the Kingdom.

The app’s advanced technology uses a geo-location function to detect the user’s location, generating a tailored list of events for that area.

Users are able to browse through categories including music, theatre, arts, sport and culture to personalise their choices and find the most recent, up to date events to attend.

Users can leave up to five star reviews for activities they’ve attended, with Fife businesses and organisers able to upload unlimited free event listings.

You may also be interested in:

Balwearie High School looks to cut school hours to save cash

Fife dinosaur Rexie set to return home

Driver banned for doing 141mph on A92

The Fife Events app, launched today, aligns with the popular Welcome to Fife website which showcases the best trails, outdoor experiences, visitor hotspots and hidden gems, among others, across the region. The app is expected to increase tourism to the region even further following today’s launch.

Fife’s tourism industry continues to buck the trend despite uncertain political and economic climates, attracting thosands of international, national and regional tourists each year most recently highlighted by an economic industry value increase to £588 million in 2018, supporting approximately 12,000 jobs.

Ann Camus, tourism manager at Fife Tourism Partnership, said: “It is an exciting time for Fife’s tourism industry. The personalised element of the app will showcase the best of Fife for locals and visitors in every corner of the Kingdom, attracting even more new and returning visitors as a result.

“It not only benefits people attending the events, but also provides another platform for local businesses and event organisers to develop their businesses and grow their offering. 2019 has already been an exciting year for tourism in Fife, with plenty in the pipeline over the coming months.”

The Fife Events app is free to download through Apple Store and Google Play.