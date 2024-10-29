New figures reveal value of Scottish Government support to families in Fife
According to figures from Social Security Scotland, a total of £164,448,957 was paid out across Scotland in Best Start Foods payments and Best Start Grants since they were introduced – which are two of the 15 benefits administered by Social Security Scotland.
In Fife, £12,553,507 has been paid out between 2018 and June 2024, following 25,275 successful applications.
Commenting SNP MSP for the Kirkcaldy area said: "The SNP government is rightly proud of the different approach we have taken in Scotland to social security – one which, in stark contrast that of the DWP, is rooted in dignity, fairness and respect.
“As a result, families across Fife have received a total of £12,553,507 in support since 2018 – despite the very limited powers of Scotland’s parliament and over a decade of Tory and now Labour austerity.
“I am pleased to see 25,275 families receive the support they need, which will make a real difference to the lives of children across Fife as we work towards the First Minister’s mission of eradicating child poverty.”