New figures reveal value of Scottish Government support to families in Fife

David Torrance MSP has welcomed new figures which show £12,553,507 has been paid out to families across Fife in Best Start Grants and Best Start Foods Payments, saying “the Scottish Government’s fair and respectful approach to social security is making a real difference to families in Fife.”

According to figures from Social Security Scotland, a total of £164,448,957 was paid out across Scotland in Best Start Foods payments and Best Start Grants since they were introduced – which are two of the 15 benefits administered by Social Security Scotland.

In Fife, £12,553,507 has been paid out between 2018 and June 2024, following 25,275 successful applications.

Commenting SNP MSP for the Kirkcaldy area said: "The SNP government is rightly proud of the different approach we have taken in Scotland to social security – one which, in stark contrast that of the DWP, is rooted in dignity, fairness and respect.

“As a result, families across Fife have received a total of £12,553,507 in support since 2018 – despite the very limited powers of Scotland’s parliament and over a decade of Tory and now Labour austerity.

“I am pleased to see 25,275 families receive the support they need, which will make a real difference to the lives of children across Fife as we work towards the First Minister’s mission of eradicating child poverty.”