New group aims to cut East Neuk carbon footprint

Three East Neuk mums are leading a new project aimed at cutting the area’s carbon footprint.

Footprint East Neuk was set up a few months ago by Helen Browning, Ruth Brown and Sonja Spotjewijd, who had met at a local parent-toddler group and discovered a shared passion for the environment.

The trio want to help cut the East Neuk’s carbon footprint through events such as tree planting, workshops, and bringing together other green groups in the area.

“There are a lot of organisations that do their bit, but they are not connected yet,” explained Sonja.

“We saw an opportunity to start this and bring the groups together, and collectively lower the carbon footprint through the area.”

The group, working with around 70 volunteers, have already planted 180 trees at Cambo Estate, having been given a grant by Earth Action and support by Cambo Heritage Trust.

Footprint East Neuk’s next aim is to organise a science and nature festival in September 2020.

The two-day event, held at the Cambo Estate, would have events for young children and adults, giving them the chance to see the impact climate change is having on the Cambo ecosystems and learn more about the environment.

Sonja said: “The overall aim is to connect people with nature and inform them about the global challenges we face, but on a more interactive, fun way. We’ll use the ecosystems to show the different sides of it. We hope to attract local people and tourists as well.”

Helen added: “We thought there is nothing like it in Fife. It would be interesting for people to come along, with the educational aspect for young people and adults as well.”

One of the main goals of the project is to get people engaged and doing their bit to help cut the carbon footprint.

Ruth explained that she had seen the changes up close and had reached the point where she wanted to make a difference.

“For many years I have been getting increasingly worried about the climate crisis,” said Ruth.

“I am a biologist. I have spent years studying ecosystems and seeing the devastation that is happening. I wanted to do something that will make a difference.”

“I know a lot of people feel powerless,” added Sonja.

“They read about the climate crisis, but you don’t know what to do. But if you start locally, you can make a difference, and it gives people hope.”