New homes bid for Cardenden

A planning application to build an estate for affordable new homes has been lodged this week with Fife Council planners.

The proposal, submitted by Kingdom Housing Association, is for 48 new dwellings on land adjacent to 1 Kinglassie Road, Auchterderran, on the outskirts of Cardenden.

If approved, the 1.75 hectare site, which is currently used for agricultural purposes, will comprise of a mix of single storey detached houses, two storey semi-detached/terraced houses and also a number of four in a block two storey own door cottage flats.

The single storey houses are to be located along the Kinglassie Road boundary and two of the flatted blocks have been positioned at the corner junction with Kinglassie Road and Woodend Road to provide a prominent feature.

The site will provide a courtyard parking area for up to 88 vehicles, with access to the estate proposed through way access route between Kinglassie Road and Woodend Road.

All 48 homes are to be constructed by Campion Homes Ltd and are to be offered for the affordable social rental market.

Because the applications for less than 50 houses, the proposal will be determined by way of delegated powers.

In a letter of submission to planners, Kingdom Housing Association have highlighted the current shortfall in the number of affordable houses in the region and Fife Council’s commitment to build 3500 new affordable homes across fife by 2022.