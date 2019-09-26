New housing development approved in Fife

Plans to build 43 homes in Cardenden have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Approval came at the central and west Fife planning committee on Wednesday

Councillors heard that the development, from Lochay Homes, will be made up of 20 affordable houses, which will be signed over to Kingdom Housing to run. The rest will be for sale.

In a report to the committee, planning officers said the location had good connections and added: “It is within walking distance of amenities and public transport links including buses and trains.”

Concerns were raised by councillors over the proximity to a water treatment plant, but were told by William Shand, planning officer, that the number of residences had been reduced from 100, and an ecological barrier was planned in order to keep the homes a suitable distance.

All councillors approved the plans.