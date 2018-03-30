New image released in search for missing student Duncan Sim

Police searching for missing student, Duncan Sim, have released a new CCTV image of him.

The 19-year old was last seen two weeks ago outside Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews.

Duncan Sim, reported missing two weeks ago in St Andrews

CCTV enquiries have now revealed that he was in the St Andrews Links area between 11.24pm and 11.33pm on Wednesday March 14 – the night he was last seen.

The image shows Duncan outside Pilmour Clubhouse, near to the Eden Golf Course in St Andrews wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt, blue and white striped tie, and brown-coloured shoes.

He hasn’t been seen since leaving the rugby club, and, over the past two weeks, officers have carried out extensive inquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, telephony work, door-to-door enquiries, and utilising a number of specialist resources in the search.

Duncan is described as a white man, 6ft tall, and of medium build, with green eyes and brown hair.

Inspector Karen Muirhead of Fife’s Police Division said: “Information now obtained from CCTV enquiries supports him being in the area near to the Eden Course shortly after he left Madras Rugby Club.

“He appears to be alone but it is unclear what direction he left this area in.

“I would again appeal to the public to think back to Wednesday 14 March and consider if they saw Duncan, or a man matching his description in the area. ‘‘

She added: ‘‘We hope that this image jogs someone’s memory and can give us that vital piece of information that we need in order to trace him.

“It has now been two-weeks since Duncan was last seen and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare. We continue to keep Duncan’s family updated with our enquiries and any developments.’’

Contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of March 15