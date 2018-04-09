New Levenmouth drop-in cafe launches

A new drop in cafe has been launched, providing free meals to the homeless and those affected by benefit sanctions.

Feed the Hungry will be running its cafe from the Methilhill Parish Church, on Wednesdays and Fridays, between 9am-2pm.

The cafe, which will is being run by volunteers, will also be open to members of the public, with breakfast and lunch available from as little as £1.

Lynne Millar, managing director, said: “There’s a lot of vulnerable people out there.

“There is more that needs to be done.

“It’s something I am quite passionate about – I myself was homeless at one point.”

There is also a help desk where advice and support is given to those who are challenging benefit decisions.

The cafe will be accepting donations, which can be made by dropping in.

The organisation also has a Facebook page, where more details can be found. Search for Feed the Hungry on Facebook.