New lingerie shop opens in Kirkcaldy town centre

Kirkcaldy town centre has welcomed another new business.

The doors to new lingerie shop, Passion, opened in Hunter Street recently – and the owners say they have had a good response.

Lorraine Arnott and her business partner Patrick Canny opened last Friday.

Lorraine said they had been busy – with lots of men buying presents for their partners for Valentine’s Day.

“We wanted to offer people something different that you can’t buy anywhere in town,” said Lorraine.

“It is somewhere to buy something classy, tasteful, sexy or a bit fun. We offer all sizes and styles and people can come in and have a browse. I also have some of my sister’s jewellery for sale.

“We’re just going to see how things go and what people want and take it from there.

“The way the High Street is going we can’t just keep opening coffee shops.

“Hunter Street is a lovely wee street now and we are looking forward to trading here.”