New mental health support group in Tayport

It launches on Thursday, August 10 from 10:00am-1:00pm and the group is inviting public, professionals and potential participants along to meet the staff who will be running it at Dickson Hall at St Margaret’s Church.

There are currently 13 groups in nine locations across Fife each week, providing various activities to encourage social interaction and confidence building, helping to make new friends and make the most of life in the community. They are run by staff, volunteers and very much by the members themselves, which creates a feeling of belonging and safety. For some, the groups are perhaps the only place they can meet people and socialise; for others a chance to help and show what they can do. Some look at the service provided as a way of keeping them out of hospital.

At the groups, participants receive a light breakfast of toast and tea/coffee, and a simple cooked lunch at the end. Activities are decided by the participants and include playing board games, doing arts and crafts, doing crosswords and other puzzles, or just sitting and chatting with old and new friends. Staff can also undertake one to one work with people requiring a bit more individual help.

The Express Group launches its new group in August (Pic: Pexels/Pixabay)