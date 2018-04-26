New model of housing help for homeless patients in Fife

Homeless people attending A&E at a Fife hospital are to be given specialist housing advice as part of a ground-breaking service.

It’s hoped the new service – delivered by charity Shelter Scotland and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) – can improve the lives of patients with multiple and complex needs and save vital NHS resources by getting the right advice to people in hospital who might otherwise not seek out help with housing problems.

Two specialist advisers will be based at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy during the two-year trial.

Alison Watson, deputy director for Shelter Scotland, said: “People experiencing homelessness are more likely to suffer from ill-health and the lack of stable, suitable accommodation is a big factor in this. A good home is fundamental to our health and well-being.

“This project aims to demonstrate how improved links between healthcare and housing can deliver better health for patients and be more cost effective for the NHS by cutting the number of repeat visits.”

The project is backed by £173,000 of funding with the majority being supplied by Shelter Scotland with contributions from Fife HSCP and Fife Council.

During the project health staff will refer patients who are homeless or at immediate risk of losing their home to Shelter Scotland advisers in the hospital who will work with them to resolve housing issues.

Among the expected benefits are a reduction in delayed discharge cases.

In the first six weeks the service has seen 19 people benefit, with the majority of patients only having to wait 24 hours before they leave hospital rather than the average six weeks.

Michael Kellet, director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are delighted to be working with Shelter Scotland to bring this vital initiative to Fife. The early signs are positive.

“People who are homeless or at risk of homelessness often have varied and complex needs. By partnering with Shelter Scotland, we are working together to support people into safe and appropriate accommodation earlier.

“By working as one team our aim is to help prevent re-admissions, and attendances at the Emergency Department by supporting the wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable in our community. I look forward to watching the programme progress over the next 12 months.”