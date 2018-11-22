New monthly market launches in Kirkcaldy High Street’s west end

A new Monthly Makers Market is launching in the Olympia Shopping Arcade in the High Street’s west end.

It starts this Saturday from 11am-4pm.

Poster promoting new market at Olympia Arcade, Kirkcaldy

There will be around 30 stalls set up in the arcade with a number of people selling their goods, which will include arts, crafts, soaps, candles, cakes, glassware, ceramics, textiles and more.

Ambrose Stanyer-Hunter, one of the event organisers, said a committee of traders in the arcade came up with the idea.

He said: “We put a post on Facebook looking for anyone wanting to take part and the response was fantastic.

“The sellers taking part pay for a table, and they keep whatever they make – and the money collected from the table sales will go towards the fund to upgrade the arcade.”

The plan is to run it on the same day as the monthly Farmer’s Market in Kirkcaldy and it is hoped people will support both.

Ambrose, who owns studio Pole O Rama, added: “We want to encourage people to support the arcade and come along to the Makers Market and see what’s on offer.”

Meanwhile, Greener Kirkcaldy is holding an afternoon of free greener christmas crafts and festive fun at its annual Christmas Fair on Friday, December 7.

The event is on from 1-4pm in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Locals can make their own Christmas decorations from natural materials or by upcycling old fabrics and wood or take part in wreath making, biscuit decorating and Christmas crafts.