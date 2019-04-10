New music festival to launch in Fife

A new music festival is coming to Fife!

Ceres’ historic Bow Butts is to host the music and arts festival this summer.

The Breabadair Festival will be held in the north east Fife village on August 10-11, featuring some of the best musicians from across Scotland and beyond on the Saturday, and showcasing the work of local artists on the Sunday.

Acts including electronic Celtic fusion band Niteworks, Salsa Celtica, who mix traditional Scottish instruments and salsa music, award-winning folk musician Jarlath Henderson, and more will be taking to the main stage down at Bow Butts.

Then, on Sunday, the stage will be removed from the big tent, with stalls and exhibitions featuring a huge range of arts and crafts filling the space, with live acoustic music.

There will also be entertainment for children, as well as lots of food and drink on offer to keep folk refreshed.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the festival, costing £38.50 for an adult, and £20 for children between five and 13. The Sunday event will also be a ticketed event, although those are available for free.

The Breabadair Festival has been organised by local couple Kerry Fettes and David Dow, who have been helped by a team of trustees.

“We thought it would be great for the community and this part of Fife to get something going,” said Kerry. “The community have been excellent.”

For more information about the Breabadair Festival, visit www.breabadairmusicfestival.com or search for the festival on Facebook.