New name and look for St Andrews cafe

St Andrews Links is set to begin modernisation and improvement works to a long-standing café on the town’s West Sands.

Following discussions with Fife Council, St Andrews Links has signed a lease to operate the former Sea Shell Café and will now undertake a programme of refurbishment to refresh the interior and exterior of the building, including renaming it The West Sands Café.

St Andrews Links director of operations Ewen Bowman said: “We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Fife Council on the lease for the Sea Shell Café.

“The West Sands continues to be a hugely popular location with local residents and visitors alike and we believe the café provides a great focal point and hub.

“Our focus in the first quarter of the year is to refurbish and modernise the existing site and make the café a very welcoming space for visitors, whether its local residents or visitors to the town, the Links and the West Sands.

“The refurbishment will be carried out by our highly-skilled, in-house technical services team and we hope to create a more permanent outdoor seating area and a welcoming, bright space inside where we can continue to offer a great selection of good value drinks, food and beach essentials to customers.”

Work on the building is expected to begin this month with the café scheduled to open in April.

Mr Bowman added: “We would like to thank the previous tenant, Mr Salvona, and Fife Council for their help and assistance in ensuring a seamless handover. We look forward to completing this project and welcoming customers throughout the summer months.”