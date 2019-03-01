New petition on parking charges in Kirkcaldy

A petition to lower the cost of parking in Kirkcaldy has been submitted to Fife Council.

More than 200 people backed a call to have the cost of a long stay parking permit reduced to £60 from £130.

The permits are valid for a three month period.

The petition stated: “The increased cost of the long stay permit is prohibitive to most people employed on or near the high street. Also, many people are concerned about their safety, fearing walking alone to available free long stay parking.”

You may also be interested in:

See our photo gallery to mark 50 years of Ardroy Centre

Eight things we learned from Scotrail public meeting in Fife

Man drinking Buckfast in hospital injures porter

A report to councillors noted that, if approved, it would result in a loss of £21,000 from the council. It noted: “There is no identified budget to support this loss of revenue.”

Convener of the committee, Neil Crooks noted that it “wasn’t in the gift” of the committee to reduce parking charges at this moment, but added that it was something that could be added into the review of parking in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “It would be inappropriate to make a decision based on no real information. The idea of the petition was to draw attention to the issue. We have to consider the whole package – where would it fit in and how would we fund it. We need to understand what that means and what the consequences are.”

The previous funding for reducing the cost of parking was taken from the Kirkcaldy area budget.

Councillors agreed that they would consider the cost of the parking permits as part of the overall review.