New plaque to be unveiled on Michael Memorial

A new plaque is to be unveiled on the Michael Memorial in East Wemyss this weekend.

The plaque features a poem, ‘I’m Proud to Have Been a Miner’, by Fred Dickson (69), who worked in the Michael Colliery and has written several poetry books about mining and the pit.

The plaque was paid for by the Coal Industry Special Welfare Fund, while East Wemyss & McDuff Community Council covered the cost of the brackets.

Explaining why he wanted for a plaque to be installed, Mr Dickson said: “I was born in East Wemyss overlooking the colliery, and I worked there up until the fire.

“Then I moved to Seafield.

“East Wemyss and the colliery are close to my heart and I am a believer in saving our mining heritage for future generations.”

Hundreds of people turned out last year to mark the 50th anniversary of the pit disaster, which occurred on September 9, 1967.

The disaster was the worst day in Fife’s mining history, when nine men, aged between the ages of 36 and 64, lost their lives when a seam of coal ignited.

Mr Dickson added: “There are no collieries left and all the communities around them have disappeared.

“When the Michael pit closed there were 3500 people employed there. It created a special bond.”

He added:“This history needs to be kept for future generations.”

The unveiling of the plaque will take place on Saturday, June 30, beginning at 11am, at the memorial.