New plaques honour famous figures from Fife town’s past

Two plaques honouring historical figures from St Andrews have been unveiled.

The plaques, honouring Sir George Douglas and Professor James Haldenstone, were unveiled on the outer wall of Dean’s Court last week.

Sir George Douglas helped Mary, Queen of Scots escape from her imprisonment in Lochleven Castle on May 2,1568, while Professor Haldenstone was Prior of St Andrews Cathedral in 1417 until his death in 1443.

He was also the first Professor and Dean of Theology at the newly formed University of St Andrews.

Both lived in the Dean’s Court House which is now a University Hall of Residence.

The plaques were unveiled by Elizabeth Roads, Snawdon Herald of the Court of the Lord Lyon, and Dr Katie Stevenson from the University’s School of History.

Addresses were given by both before a reception was given inside the Dean’s Court building.

Colin McAllister was the instigator for the erection of these plaques, while The Marie Stuart Society also had an interest in the George Douglas plaque.

Mr McAllister’s desire was to bring the importance of these two figures, part of the history of St Andrews, to the general public as they strolled by the medieval house of the Dean’s Court.

He said: “I don’t want to turn the town into a museum, but it’s important that people know the history of the town.”

He added: “I want people to know that there is more to the town than golf and the University”.