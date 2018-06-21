New pub planned for Kirkcaldy

Plans have been lodged for a new pub in Kirkcaldy, but it has already drawn six objections.

The controversial plans involve turning a former convenience store on Pentland Place into a pub, however, neighbours have already lodged objections over potential noise, antisocial behaviour, environmental issues, and parking provision.

Some concerns have been raised that noise will increase late into the evening with smokers outside the pub in a residential area.

But the planning application has already been recommended for approval, despite the area having a pub only a short walk away in either direction.

The Steadings is located around five minutes walk away at the top of Bennochy Road, while Charley’sis even closer on Dunearn Drive.