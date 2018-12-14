New St Andrews bin policy to start next month

A new policy aimed at limiting the amount of time commercial bins can be left on town centre streets in St Andrews, is to come into effect next month.

A time-limited collection window will be in place between 7.30-10.30am each day, with no commercial waste or commercial waste bins permitted on pavements and roads in the area.

Any bins still out outside of these hours will be removed, with the owner having to pay for a recovery charge.

The policy will affect North Street, Market Street and South Street, as well as the interconnecting streets and lanes within the town centre.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the Environment, Protective Services and Community Safety Committee, said: “Fife Council urges any business that hasn’t yet taken steps to ensure they are ready for the changes to contact their waste contractor in the first instance to see what support they can provide.

“With their help, the town will be a cleaner, greener and safer place in which to live, work and study.”

The soft launch will be on January 1, where officers will progress to a warning without moving to the confiscation of bins, allowing businesses and contractors a period of adjustment.

This will also allow time for the council to further engage with and assist and businesses facing any particular compliance challenges. Full policy implementation will start April 1.