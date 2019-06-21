New visitor pavilion opens at Tentsmuir

A new education and visitor pavilion has been opened at Tentsmuir national nature reserve.

Visitors will be able to take in the reserve’s spectacular wildlife in comfort and style, after the pavilion was opened by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) chief executive, Francesca Osowska, and Newport Primary School pupils.

The shelter will not only provide a gathering place for schools, but also serve as a focal point for all visitors to Tentsmuir Point to learn about the nature and culture of the reserve.

The pavilion showcases information about the seasonal wildlife and nature on this nature reserve, and will bolster the reserve’s education programme and outdoor learning programme, seating up to 60 school children.

It will also provide shelter for the reserve’s many visitors, including groups of students and pupils, volunteers, special needs groups and disabled visitors.

Francesca commented: “This great new facility will allow everyone to enjoy and learn more about this beautiful nature reserve.

“Tentsmuir is such a special spot, with beaches, lochs and forests; it’s a place where you can see red squirrels, otters, seals, kingfishers, waders and more.

“The stunning pavilion was designed by local architect, Kirsty Maguire, and it’s great that we’ve been able to involve a local business in the design of this fantastic facility.

“We’re really thrilled that this new pavilion will help visitors take more advantage of the reserve, whether it’s through education programmes or just having somewhere comfortable to take a break, learn more about the reserve, and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.”

Tom Cunningham, SNH’s reserve manager, added: “This new, much-needed shelter will be great for introducing visitors to the reserve.

“Tentsmuir is a perfect place for outdoor learning, but it’s an exposed coastal site. This fantastic pavilion will mean that groups can gather here and take sheltered breaks, but still feel as if they’re outdoors and connected with this very special landscape and wildlife.”

Situated close to the Ice House, one of the main visitor entrances on the reserve, the pavilion is designed to be robust, based on sustainable principles and requiring low maintenance.

The pavilion has been jointly funded by SNH and Fife LEADER through the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development.