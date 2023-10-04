New witness plea after man, 46, killed in Cowdenbeath High Street road incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Davis, 46, was struck by a vehicle on the town’s High Street on Thursday, September 14, and pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and has appeared before Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, which involved an Audi car. Police want to speak to the driver and any occupants of a small red hatchback car which was travelling south on High Street at the time of the crash.

They are also looking to trace the driver and any occupants of a dark coloured hatchback car which was stationary at the junction of Foulford Street when the incident occurred, and then travelled north along High Street afterwards.

Stephen Davis died in the road incident in Cowdenbeath (Pic: Submitted)

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw from Road Policing East said: “It is absolutely vital that we gather as much information about what happened and I would urge the drivers of the mentioned vehicles, and any other potential witnesses, to please get in touch.”

Mr Davis’ family paid tribute after the tragedy, stating: “We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death while he was still grieving the loss of his long term partner who passed away in July. We are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing. Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project. He will be deeply missed by us all.”