Next and Semi-Chem close Kirkcaldy town centre stores

Kirkcaldy’s High Street has been dealt another blow with the news that Next and Semi-Chem are set to close.

Semi-Chem is set to close (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The loss of Next will be seen as a big blow.

It used to have two stores on the High Street – one for childrenswear on ther corner of Tolbooth Street, as well as its main store.

It now has a flagship store at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

Next confirmed, the doors will close on its High Street shop in March.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that this store will be closing on March 31.

‘We are currently in discussions with the store staff to transfer where suitable positions are available.”

The shop has nine full and part-time empoloyees.

Staff at Semi-Chem, the discount health and beauty shop which opened in Kirkcaldy in 2000, have also received confirmation that the shop is to close at the end of February.

A company spokesman said: “The store in Kirkcaldy has been financially challenged for some time, and the continued decline in footfall has unfortunately led to the decision to close the store.

“Over the past few years, we’ve looked at several options to try and turn the store around.

“Unfortunately we’ve now ended up in the position where closure of the store is the only option available.

“We’re still in discussions with the eight staff members, two full-time and six part-time, with our first option being to transfer them to other stores in the area.’’

