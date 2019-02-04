NHS Fife bids for multi-million £ orthopaedic centre

NHS Fife has revealed plans for a state of the art orthopaedics centre.

The service needs to be moved to allow refurbishment of the tower block at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It is the only in-patiemnt service accommated in the old building, and work on the £30m improvement project cannot start until it is relocated.

The service will likely be moved to a brand new building, if funding is approved.

Tricia Marwick, who chairs the board of NHSFife, said: “Patients requiring orthopaedic services continues to rise.

“The new centre will require a significant capital investment to complete and will put Fife at the heart of orthopaedic excellence in Scotland.”

Chief Executive Paul Hawkins said: “There’s a lot of work to go into it, but we’re fairly ready to go. We’ve got some very tight time scales, but we’re moving forward as quickly as we can and I see this as a really big plus for NHS Fife.”

Ms Marwick congratulated the work going into getting the centre replaced, saying: “I think it’s a tribute to the fantastic team we’ve got who are doing such amazing work. It is a recognition of the excellent work that’s happening here, including things like the one day hip replacement, and the need to have additional theatre space.”