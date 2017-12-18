NHS Fife’s festive video is proving a big hit

A festive X Factor themed video created by staff at NHS Fife has quickly become a smash hit.

The video, which shows a panel of ruthless young judges, two nurses butchering Wham’s Last Christmas and departments from across the region’s health board singing Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone was released on social media on Friday morning and has clocked up more than 112,000 views on Facebook over the weekend.

Tricia Marwick, chairman of the health board, who also performed with fellow board members, said: “This video was great fun to be a part of and it has been an early Christmas gift for everyone at NHS Fife.

“A hospital can be a serious environment and our staff can have difficult days, but it’s also a place where teams and services forge incredible team spirit and camaraderie – I think you can see that in our video.

“It’s created a real buzz about the place and it’s what everyone has been talking about since it came out.”

Paul Hawkins, NHS chief executive, who makes a Scrooge-like appearance at the end of the video, said he was pleased so many staff took part.

He said: ““Maternity, podiatry, day surgery, children’s ward, domestics, hospice staff, volunteers – they are just some of the services that took part to make it the success it is.

“Christmas is about coming together to have a good time and everyone left their serious faces at the grotto door when it came time to start filming.

“Our staff aren’t just the stars of this video, they’re also the stars of NHS Fife and we are very lucky to have such a great team of people in our hospitals and out in the community.”