Niece’s plea to have Kinglassie man’s name added to village war memorial

The niece of a Kinglassie man, who died in the Far East during World War II, is appealing for his name to be added to the village’s war memorial.

George Buglass died on December 21, 1941, aged just 27, while fighting with the 2nd Battalion Royal Scots in the Far East.

Despite living in the village with his parents, Peter and Margaret, his name is not featured on the war memorial, and he is only commemorated at the Sai Wan War Cemetery in Hong Kong.

Seventy-seven years later, his niece, Margaret L’Etang of Arbroath, is on a “crusade” for his name to be added.

She says she does not know why his name was not included on the memorial, but that it “would mean everything” for it to be added.

“It has always been on my mind,” Margaret said.

“Over the last six weeks it’s almost been an obsession.

“I think this must get sorted out. He should be put on. I think it is a wee bit unfair that he’s not on it.

“I’ll pay for it. I just want permission to do it.

“It would mean everything to get his name put on. I need to get it resolved.”

George purchased a tea set for Margaret’s mother while serving, and the only remaining part of the set, a milk jug, has now been given to her.

“It’s almost like I’m getting pushed this way,” she said.

Margaret says she does not know the process of getting a name added to a war memorial, and is seeking guidance.