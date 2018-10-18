Nikola Stedul shooting - ‘Justice is done’ says man shot five times

THE man who, by a miracle, survived the hail of bullets intended to silence him forever spoke of his relief that justice has caught up with his would-be assassin at the end of the 1989 trial.

Nikola Stedul, was speaking only minutes after gunman Vinko Sindicic was handed a 15 year prison sentence at the High Court in Dunfermline.

Flanked by his wife Shirley and daughters Kristina and Monika, he talked quietly of the strain of being held in secret protective custody for the previous six months.

He called for the British Government to take a stand against Yugoslav state terrorism.

He accused the man who tried to kill him of being responsible for the murders of other Croatian activists.

He thanked all the people who had helped save his life.

Mr Stedul, claimed: “This trial has proved beyond any doubt that Yugoslavia is involved in state terrorism.

“I have a sense of relief and satisfaction that, at long last, justice has caught up with a man who is not only guilty of attempted murder but who is also a wanted man in various other countries.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress